A bill to impose an excise tax on vaping products has cleared a Kentucky House committee

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A bill to impose an excise tax on vaping products has cleared a Kentucky House committee. The bill also would raise existing taxes on tobacco products other than cigarettes. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the measure would raise nearly $50 million over two years. The measure advances to the full House. Rep. Jerry Miller offered a compromise version Tuesday that would result in a smaller revenue gain for the state. Health advocates hoped for more but spoke in favor of the compromise during a House budget committee meeting

