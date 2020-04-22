Family and friends hold candlelight vigil to remember 4 killed in Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Family and friends of the four killed in a Huntington house fire held a candle light vigil Tuesday evening.

Dozens gathered outside of the home on Cottage Street. Family and friends lit candles, said prayers and released balloons to honor Dontae Keeton (30), Kiana Keeton (8), Korbin Leonard (3), and Kyson Keeton (2).

Loved ones releasing balloons at a vigil for the four lives lost in a Huntington house fire Monday. Hear from loved ones tonight on @WOWK13News. pic.twitter.com/VMk4Z3gGrI — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) April 22, 2020

Friends and family also told stories of the four. They described 30-year-old Dontae Keeton as a creative, devoted musician and a doting Dad.

“He loved his kids so much,” explained Keeton’s cousin, Chuck McCoy. “He was just one of those guys that if you met him. You loved him, I promise you, you’d love him.”

“They [the kids] were just so lovable,” said Dontae Keeton’s mother, Joanna McCoy-Singleton. “They didn’t know a stranger. They just wanted to know who you were and what you were doing.”

As family members mourn their loss, they find comfort in the strength of their community.

“From all of us, from our families … We say thank you and we love you,” said McCoy-Singleton as she spoke to the crowd gathered outside of the home Tuesday evening.

She added, “I don’t know who the young man was that pulled my son out … But God bless you and thank you for being a part of this community,”

“Thank you for loving your neighbor, because that is what God tells us to do.”

The family asks that people keep them in their thoughts and prayers. They also encourage everyone to hug their loved ones a little tighter.

A go-fund me has been set up for the family.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories