SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) It is estimated that nationally as many as 1 out of every 6 children will spend their summer vacation wondering where their next nutritious meal is coming from. The organization Feeding America says 22 million children in the United States experience hunger every summer.

Kanawha County Schools is helping to meet the need and broaden students’ horizons at the same time.

Flinn Elementary’s Summer Academy is one of several locations in Kanawha County feeding students during the summer break. There are 32 sites total. The meals are available through federal funding and are free to students 18 and under regardless of income.

“We don’t charge for our meals all year round so that need doesn’t stop when school lets out at the end of May,” said Diane Miller, Executive Director Child Nutrition and Food Services at Kanawha County Schools.

In addition to addressing food insecurity in the community the program is also working to encourage students to eat healthier.

“I think the vegetables are pretty good and the peppers and the carrots,” said student Kaeson Fields.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They aren’t serving just any food. They are putting the focus on fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as locally sourced meats and other products. The program also helps parents who are facing higher grocery bills stretch their dollar a little more. Many parents struggle to adjust their budget when they need to purchase more food in the summer when children are eating more meals at home instead of at school.

“Food costs are just incredible for everyone,” Miller said. “These programs are out there to assist those families as well. That is what we want them to do and try to come to our centers.”

Miller said it also gives them a chance to test out new foods to see if kids like them before they buy them in bulk for the fall semester.

“Since I don’t need as much, I can try new products to see how those students like these, don’t like these, kind of like a summer long taste test,” Miller said.

People who plan and serve the meals have a passion for making sure students have the nourishment they need during the summer months. For Flinn’s Summer Academy Principal Vanessa Brown it is also an opportunity to share her love for garden fresh food.

“I am used to my grandmother and my mother feeding us out of a garden,” Brown said. “We ate like this because it was available to us. And for a lot of our kids that is not really their exposure. And so this is an opportunity for them to get lots of exposure to vegetables and good nutritious food.”

There are other program to help make sure kids are fed during the summer months. While the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ended, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was able to issue summer Pandemic EBT benefits of $120 to eligible students this month. The West Virginia DHHR is working with federal partners and the West Virginia Department of Education to create and implement an ongoing summer EBT program next year, even though the COVID dollars are no longer available.

More information about the Kanawha County School’s summer meal sites is available here on their website. Cabell County Schools also has a list of summer meal sites available online.

You can also learn more about the WV DHHR’s programs visit their website here.