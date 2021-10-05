A day without Facebook; users share their experiences

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Millions of social media users were affected by a worldwide outage Thursday. The Facebook outage also shut down other sites associated with it, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Facebook users say they were in shock and confused when they opened up their browser or app and found they couldn’t log in. Scrolling through pictures, checking updates, all the features Facebook and its family of sites offered were brought to a halt when the outage started.

Many in the Tri-State say they use the site on a daily basis checking for updates on friends and families, shopping, and posting updates themselves. The question is “Once the social media platform went dark, how did users deal with it?”

When users weren’t able to log in, they began to question how and why it happened, bringing up concerns of losing connections and privacy issues.

It makes you wonder, are they really watching out for us, or is it all about them. Kimberly Marion, Putnam County resident



Gillian Viars (left), Ruthann Zoeller, and Kimberly Marion (right) talk about how the outage affected them. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Some even questioned if the incident has any connection with former Facebook employee Frances Haugen who filed complaints with federal law enforcement claiming “The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing, I think, violence around the world.”

Some say when this outage happened, they weren’t affected by it, but they still had questions as to how and why it happened.

It wasn’t like too much of a big deal, but it did kind of like throw me off and I was like refreshing it and it wouldn’t work, so I was just a little like ‘what’s going on?’ Gillian Viars, Cabell County resident

Facebook’s Communications Manager Tom Parnell sent this comment on the incident:

To everyone who was affected by the outages on our platforms today: we’re sorry. We know billions of people and businesses around the world depend on our products and services to stay connected. We appreciate your patience as we come back online. Tom Parnell, Facebook Communications Manager

There is no official word yet on if the outage is connected. Haugen plans to testify before Congress this week in hopes the federal government will impose regulations that will put “safety above profits.”

