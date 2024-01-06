CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Advocates from West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, Repairers of the Breach President Bishop William J. Barber II and families of West Virginia inmates who’ve died behind bars took a stand at the capitol on Saturday, arguing for better protections for inmates following one inmate’s death in December at Southern Regional Jail.

According to activists, over the last 10 years, more than 100 inmates have died while incarcerated in West Virginia.

“They might not have been nothing to them, but to me, he was my everything,” Latasha Williams said, speaking of her late fiancé Quantez Burks.

Burks was killed on March 1, 2022, and Williams said her world shattered when she learned he was beaten to death while handcuffed in an interview room.

“I want everybody who had a part to do with it to be held accountable, from the higher ups to the bottom. From the bottom to everybody. I don’t care if you held the door when they were escorting him out. I want you to pay because you knew what happened, and you should have said something because it wasn’t right,” Williams said.

Following his death, six former correctional officers with Southern Regional Jail were indicted by a federal grand jury.

“It’s been almost two years,” Williams said. “We have not heard from Jim Justice or the state. So, they need to start to be held accountable for what they are allowing to happen in the state of West Virginia, in the corrections department, and it needs to stop.”

Justine Shrewsbury lost her husband, Alvis Shrewsbury, after 31 years together. According to activists from the event, Alvis was beaten to death in 2022 after 19 days at Southern Regional.

“I want them to step up and say ‘I was wrong. I should have done something sooner.’ That’s all,” Justine said. “I just want justice. I want them held accountable for what they’ve done to our families.”

Families who’ve lost loved ones said they’re sick and tired of seeing the death toll rise.

“It’s taking a toll. I can’t sleep at night. I cry every day,” Justine said. “If a song comes on the radio, I’ll think of him. You never stop. It’s hard. Christmas was especially hard.”

Ed Toothman was incarcerated in 2018 for several months, and during his time at North Central Regional Jail, he said he personally witnessed similar abuse and neglect.

“I’ve personally seen some bad stuff. I’ve never seen a physical murder, but I’ve seen someone murdered because of a lack of healthcare, refused of health care,” Toothman said.

When one fellow inmate had an infection and developed sepsis, Toothman told 13 News that the corrections officers ignored this issue continuously until the fellow inmate was found dead.

“Us other inmates would get the guards to come around and at first it was ‘we’re getting to it. We’ll get to it. We’ll get to it.’ Then, he couldn’t even ask for it anymore. We used to say ‘hey, help this guy.’ Their response was ‘if you don’t settle down, we’re going to lock you down,’” Toothman said.

Toothman said it’s the correctional officers’ jobs to control the environment and not let abuse continue.

“No human should be treated like that,” Toothman said. “We were there to do our time. Like I was. I messed up. I learned from it. I don’t deserve to die.”

Describing these experiences among many others, families and advocates are calling on West Virginia Senators, Delegates and Gov. Jim Justice to implement changes to the prison system in light of the 2024 Legislative Session.

Another assembly will be held by the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign on March 2 to discuss poverty and the challenges that underprivileged people throughout West Virginia are facing. This will also include discussions around incarcerated people.