A local organization is asking you to take a nap…for a good cause

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Across West Virginia, more than 5% of babies are born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (N.A.S.). That is the highest rate in the country.

One local organization has now found a creative way to raise awareness of the problem. For the fundraiser, residents are asked to do their part for the cause by simply taking a nap.

“It’s the idea that we could get some rest and give them some rest as well by supporting Lily’s Place,” says Jennifer Chapman, the Director of Development for Lily’s Place.

Lily’s Place says they see an average of 75 babies a year with N.A.S., and one advocate for the fundraiser says she knows this cause all too well.

“I relate to our moms and our families that come through here. I am a person in long-term recovery, I was a meth and heroin addict for years, and I’ve been clean from all substances for 9 ½ years now. So, I’ve dedicated my entire life to helping these families,” says Alicia Bowman, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist for Lily’s Place.

The organization explains the money raised will go into funding the work they’re doing to ween babies off the drug substances that are in their systems.

“If you’re thinking about donating to any cause at this time in your life, this is absolutely needed, it’s absolutely worth it. We’re really on a mission to help save our city and to help save our state,” Alicia Bowman, Lily’s Place Peer Recovery Support Specialist

The registration for the” NAP for N.A.S.” fundraiser is open until August 22nd, and the fundraiser will start on September 6th.

Anyone wanting to register can head to www.lilysplace.org to get more information.

