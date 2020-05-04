A ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ to help

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Perhaps one of the biggest disappointments for the Class of 2020 is the inability to enjoy the end of their senior year. But that’s not stopping a group of moms form honoring that class while also giving back to the community.

“We decided we needed to do something to celebrate the children while keeping them safe and encouraging them to stay home,” said Lee Pittman-Robinette, a Huntington High School mom and founder of the Facebook page #HHSClass2020Strong.

It started out as something simple. Pittman-Robinette and some other parents at Huntington High School wanted to find a way to recognize the Class of 2020.

“We need to lift our seniors, but we need to give back, and we need to show the seniors what we’re doing,” Pittman-Robinete said. She then enlisted the help of Lynn Adkins, owner of Original Yard Cards in Ashland, KY. The yard signs were donated to Pittman-Robinette, but then she had another idea: using the opportunity to not just recognize seniors, but to help small businesses.

The signs are placed in seniors’ yards for 2 days for a donation of $20 dollars. They are then moved on to the next house. While this project started as a way to honor Huntington High School seniors, it has spread to other school districts, including Spring Valley, Cabell-Midland, and Fairland in Proctorville, Ohio.

“I’m thankful to say we’ve celebrated over 70 of the [almost 400] Huntington Class of 2020, and we’ve also donated back over $1,800 dollars to the Huntington local small business community,” Pittman-Robinnette said. It’s a lesson she hopes seniors take with them on their next chapter in life so they remember to help others always, but even more so during troubling times.

