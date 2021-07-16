A post surgery update on the little boy with a big dream

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last time you saw Ayden Watts he was about to face an upcoming surgery to get two rods in his back replaced.

“He had a rod revision done, which they’re called magic growing rods, and they grow with him by magnet. They just take a magnet and it stretches and grows with him. They had to take the smaller ones out and put bigger ones in because he had grown so much” said Ericca Medley, Ayden’s Mom.

He was just recently released from the hospital and is doing better than ever. Thanks to the support from you and his growing parch collection, he continues to be brave and chase his dream of becoming a first responder.

“He did just really great. He did amazing with it, and of course he had everybody wrapped around his finger,” said Medley.

Ayden has received so many patches from all over the world that were mailed to our station, that we lost track of counting.

“I got my own Ayden patch,” said Ayden Watts, Patch Collector.

He was even mailed a police scanner and someone’s entire life collection of patches.

All the support Ayden has received has shown him he can do anything.

I can do anything. Ayden Watts, Patch Collector

“Thank you for all the patches,” said Watts.

Nothing lights up our world more than watching Ayden chase his dreams.

When we first got the diagnosis that Ayden would never walk I didn’t know what that would mean and sometimes I still don’t, but seeing all the support he got from this, there is not a doubt in my mind that he can be a first responder or he can be anything he wants. He can. Ericca Medley, Ayden’s Mom

If there is one thing Ayden and our community has taught us, it’s that if you continue to dream… anything is possible.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!