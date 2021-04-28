A shift in lifestyle, other factors, make house hunting more competitive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) If you’re looking to buy a new home you may be finding there aren’t as many available as there were the last time you looked. Realtors say that is in part because people are changing their lifestyles and priorities.

“As of today in our market listed in the MLS, available through realtors, there are only 513 available homes as of today which is very unusual,” said Joshua McGrath, CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.

He said more people are looking for single-family homes with green space and the right layout to work from home. The high demand and low inventory mean in most cases there are multiple offers on a good home, especially because of the price of building one from scratch. If you’ve tried to do some home repairs lately you may have felt a little sticker shock.

“It is just astronomical what things cost just to get these jobs done now for customers,” said Richard Foster with TJC Home Improvement. He said even with those huge price tags people are still calling.

“It sounds crazy with the cost of materials and what they are but I think more people are at home and they aren’t going out as much. They spending money on other things and actually doing home improvement projects.”

Combined they are factors that are making it a good time to sell a home.

“If you have ever thought about selling your house, or quite honestly what I’ve told several folks recently is, if you are thinking you may sell your house in the next 3 to 5 years, now is going to be as good a time as any,” said McGrath. “We don’t know what this market is going to look like in 3 or 5 years. We know what it looks like today and it looks like a great opportunity for sellers.”