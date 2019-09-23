“A Special Place” Honors Organ Donors

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Special Place, an event hosted by the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, or CORE, and Donate Life West Virginia honored those who have given the Gift of Life through organ donation Sunday afternoon.

The event took place Sunday, September 22 at the Clay Center in Charleston. The event included a lunch, presentations from the family of organ donors and those who have received donations, as well as a butterfly release to honor those who are no longer with us.

The event, “A Special Place,” is hosted each year by CORE. The not-for-profit organ procurement organization works closely with donor families and designated healthcare professionals by coordinating the surgical recovery of organs, tissues and corneas for transplantation. CORE also facilitates the computerized matching of donated organs, tissues and corneas.

There are close to 115,000 people waiting for an organ transplant nationally.

You can register to become an organ donor online.