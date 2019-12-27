A year in review: Stories that made us smile in 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As 2019 draws to a close, many are already looking forward to what 2020 will hold. Here in our area, this year had quite a few highlights.

The year was full of laughter, tears, and a whole lot of stories that put a smile on our faces. The year shined a light on everyday people going above and beyond.

Local folks found viral fame, big stars got even bigger, and dreams came true for those who deserved them most. We even got to see Zeus’s cross-country homecoming to cap off the year.

13 News Reporter Adrienne Robbins shares some of those special moments in a walk through memory lane.

