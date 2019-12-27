CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As 2019 draws to a close, many are already looking forward to what 2020 will hold. Here in our area, this year had quite a few highlights.
The year was full of laughter, tears, and a whole lot of stories that put a smile on our faces. The year shined a light on everyday people going above and beyond.
Local folks found viral fame, big stars got even bigger, and dreams came true for those who deserved them most. We even got to see Zeus’s cross-country homecoming to cap off the year.
13 News Reporter Adrienne Robbins shares some of those special moments in a walk through memory lane.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Marching Thunder set to take the streets of London for parade
- A year in review: Stories that made us smile in 2019
- Plan ahead to avoid wasting money in pursuit of fitness goals
- West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans
- Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
- Crowd of teenagers fighting closes mall, prompts arrests
- 15 injured in explosion at Beechcraft plant in Kansas
- Multiple crews extinguish structure fire in Crede
- Kentucky State Police Open Assault Investigation
- Retrial nixed for man previously convicted in 1980 slaying