CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The debate continues over the controversial Inflation Reduction Act spending bill in Washington, but one West Virginia group is very happy.

For years, advocates have argued that Medicare should be able to negotiate with drug companies to get lower prices. The VA is already allowed to do that for veterans.

Under the act that was just passed by the U.S. Senate, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors would be capped at $2,000 per year. Insulin for people on Medicare would be capped at $35 per month.

“We believe that the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 are going to make a difference, particularly to the medicare program. You know, it’s estimated that medicare will save about $300 billion dollars over the next ten years, as a result of Medicare negotiation,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director of the West Virginia AARP.

There will be other cost savings as well.

“The legislation also includes the elimination of the co-pays for needed vaccines for Medicare beneficiaries. Things like the Shingles vaccine which currently could cost $350 dollars,” said Miller.

Now the prescription drug legislation is not a done deal yet. While it passed the Senate, it still faces a close vote in the U.S. House, but that could come Friday.

If the House and Senate agree, President Biden promises to sign the bill.