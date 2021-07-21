Abandoned Hobet Mine catches fire, lawmaker calls for redevelopment of land

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia’s state Fire Marshall are investigating following Tuesday night’s fire at the Hobet Mine site.

Danville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Chaffin said there were kids at the mine’s old office building prior to the blaze, however, he has given no confirmation of the actual cause of the fire at this time. Crews from all eight Boone County fire departments were on the scene.

The mine experienced another fire last October. State Senator Ron Stollings M.D. is concerned with the amount of incidents that have taken place at Hobet.

“People just need to grow up I think and not be so destructive,” he said.

Stollings wants the area redeveloped and says the site could hold manufacturing jobs, housing and retail shops.

“It would be a great benefit to help grow and diversify the coal counties that have certainly been hit the hardest,” he said.

Stollings says it’s not just a Boone County project, the surrounding communities would benefit as well.

“It would be of great benefit to the entire region,” he said. “The idea is to get good-paying jobs on Hobet.”

While the site lays empty for now, he’s hopeful something will be done sooner rather than later.

“I’m optimistic that we can get this place developed and turning it into something rather than just a series of roads and buildings that are not even hooked up to electricity,” Stollings said.