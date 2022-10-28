WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down.

The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development.

The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the property from the Jackson County Auditor’s forfeited property inventory after it failed to sell at Sheriff’s Sales.

825 vacant and blighted buildings across Ohio will come down in 30 counties through the Ohio Building and site Revitalization Program.