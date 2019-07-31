Abortion protester arrested in Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man was placed into handcuffs this morning in the capitol city while protesting outside of a health clinic.
The man, identified as Christopher McComas, 52, of Saint Albans, was arrested after having two warrants issued for him stemming from last week for disorderly conduct and assault.
He was arrested while protesting abortion in front of the Charleston Women’s Health Center around near the corner of Washington Street and Greendale Drive.
He had been protesting there for several weeks.
One nearby resident said she could hear McComas clearly from inside her home.
Police officers also had responded to that area for weeks prior, telling McComas that his protests should not disturb residents.
McComas is lodged in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond (10% cash).