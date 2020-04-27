Coronavirus in Ohio: Absentee ballots delayed for some

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Voters across the Buckeye State may not have yet received their absentee ballots even though they applied to receive one by the Saturday, April 25, 2020 deadline. It comes down to mail delivery, that’s according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says slow mail deliveries may have left voters without their ballots. Those ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27, 2020, or turned in to your local board of elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
If you are one of the many voters who applied for an absentee ballot before or by the deadline, but did not receive that absentee ballot, you will now be able to go their local board of elections office on election day to cast a provisional ballot.
For voters in Lawrence County, if you have not yet mailed out your absentee ballot, it may be a better idea to take it to the drop-off box on the 5th Street side of the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.
The March Ohio Primary was postponed back in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
