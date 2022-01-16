ACA health insurance enrollment deadline quickly approaches

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For some families, having a lower health insurance bill can help them stay financially stable. The Affordable Care Act’s health insurance offers coverage for individuals who are not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance.

Representatives of West Virginia Navigator say this coverage is for people from all walks of life.

It’s for someone who’s lost their job or someone who is waiting to go into retirement, they’re in the middle of retiring to medicare. Someone who makes a little too much for Medicaid. Natonia McCoy, West Virginia Navigator/outreach specialist



Resources are available until midnight for anyone wanting to enroll in the ACA health insurance plan. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

Today is the last day to enroll in this coverage, but outreach specialists will be taking calls until midnight, Jan. 16. If you do miss this deadline, you will have to wait until next year.

I spoke with people of all ages across the tri-state, asking them one simple question, “What would you do if you had to live a year without health insurance?”

16-year-old Hunter Barber of Pedro, Ohio responded saying “If we didn’t have it and we had to pay it out of our pocket we wouldn’t have been able to buy groceries and this and that.”

Levi Followay of Wayne County, West Virginia says he believes it, “would be pretty detrimental to most families generally because healthcare […] is really expensive. It can be tens of thousands of dollars for anything.”

Other individuals, who prefer to remain anonymous, say they have been in accidents where without health insurance, they wouldn’t have been able to afford treatment.

The West Virginia Navigator in Huntington will be open until midnight on Saturday by phone at (844) 982-2737.