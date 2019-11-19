Academy Showcase to help students pick career path

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Knowing what classes to take in high school can prove to be a challenge. That’s why freshmen and sophomores at Huntington High School spent Tuesday morning looking through their curriculum options.

The yearly Academy Showcase allows students to see first-hand the different paths they can take while they’re in high school. Those paths are in STEM, human services, or business and fine arts. Options within those paths include health science, aerospace, sports medicine, early childhood, ROTC, and visual and performing arts.

“A lot of times students don’t realize how much is offered here at Huntington High School,” said Academy Coordinator Deborah Chapman. “If they can come in and look at the different options, then they say, ‘oh, I didn’t know we had a culinary class. I’d like to do that, I want to be a chef.’”

The yearly event is put together by student ambassadors from each of the high school’s academy. One of those student ambassadors is high school senior Sidney McCoy.

“Once you get into college, you’ll kind of have an idea of what you are going to get into rather than going in there and switching out your degree 5 or 6 times,” said McCoy. “You can build your personal portfolios based on your academies, so, it [can help] you get into different colleges.”

Students will make their decisions on what classes they’ll take next week based on what they saw at Tuesday’s showcase.