MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says residents impacted by a mudslide in Mingo County on Friday now have full access back to their neighborhood.

According to the WVDEP, Coal-Mac worked through the weekend to remove the mud and debris and to stabilize the settlement ditch, and will continue until the cleanup is completed. The WVDEP says the company also installed sediment control measures during the cleanup process.

The slide knocked several homes off their foundation area in the Ragland area, and one family had to be rescued from their home. The slide also knocked several Norfolk Southern train cars off the track. Officials said the train had parked in the area overnight because of another slide further down the tracks.

According to the WVDEP, the mudslide happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday, and was caused by a coal mining operation operated by Coal-Mac, LLC. On Friday, Terry Fletcher, WVDEP Chief Communications Officer, said that the source of the slide was the failure of a sediment ditch berm.

WVDEP says Norfolk Southern also worked through the night on Friday to remove the train cars that derailed due to the slide, and had them repaired Saturday.

Officials with WVDEP say they will remain on site until cleanup is complete and are in constant communication with the citizens who were displaced from the slip. The WVDEP says Coal-Mac has paid for hotel rooms for those who were impacted.