Accident blocks 36th Street bridge in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency dispatch officials say the 36th Street bridge has been blocked due to a two-vehicle accident near Staunton Avenue.
Officials say that medics are on scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time. It has not been determined how long the roadway will remain closed.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
