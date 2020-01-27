1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers? WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment

Accident closes intersection in Charleston

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Court Street and Virginia Street is closed following a two-vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles is upside down after colliding with a stoplight post and emergency crews are working to get those inside the vehicle out.

There is no word on injuries at this time or when the intersection will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events