Accident closes intersection in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Court Street and Virginia Street is closed following a two-vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles is upside down after colliding with a stoplight post and emergency crews are working to get those inside the vehicle out.

There is no word on injuries at this time or when the intersection will reopen.

