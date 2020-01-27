Accident closes intersection in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Court Street and Virginia Street is closed following a two-vehicle accident.
One of the vehicles is upside down after colliding with a stoplight post and emergency crews are working to get those inside the vehicle out.
There is no word on injuries at this time or when the intersection will reopen.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
