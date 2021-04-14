Countdown to Tax Day
Accidental shooting in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that his office responded to a shooting on Leading Creek Road in Middleport.

According to deputies, the victim, who’s identity is not being released at this time, had the firearm inside of his residence and the gun accidentally discharged. The 29-year-old subject was transported to the Holzer-Meigs Emergency Room by Meigs County EMS.

Further information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation is ongoing.

