Accidents close two traffic lanes near Dunbar exit

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two of the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 52 mile marker near the Dunbar exit are closed due to vehicle crashes impacting several lanes. West Virginia 511 says traffic is backed up for two to three miles in both directions.
Kanawha County Emergency Dispatch officials say the original accident happened in the eastbound lanes. The slow and middle eastbound lanes remain closed at this time. The fast lane has reopened. Officials say one person has been transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
A second crash then closed the westbound lanes of traffic. Emergency dispatch officials say all westbound lanes have cleared and are now reopened. They also say a third and minor accident has been reported in the backed-up traffic of the eastbound lanes. No injuries were reported from either of these accidents.
