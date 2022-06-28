LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s new abortion ban is being challenged by abortion-rights supporters.

They filed a lawsuit Monday saying women are being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’ll fight any “baseless claim” against the abortion ban. It takes aim at a Kentucky law halting nearly all abortions in the event the Roe v. Wade ruling were to be overturned.

The law went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ended women’s constitutional protections for abortions. The suit asks a judge to temporarily block the so-called trigger law.