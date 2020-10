KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Despite Kanawha County nearing 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, it was not a bad reporting day for the county.

On Thursday, Kanawha County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 3,505.

The death count did not increase, bringing the total to 103. Active cases of COVID-19 in the county are up to 998 and recovered cases remain the same – 2,404.