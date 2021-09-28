Active COVID outbreaks rising in Kanawha County nursing homes

CHARLESTON WV, (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County has three nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

One of the nursing homes is Stonerise Health in Charleston. Stonerise has 27 COVID-positive patients. The CEO of Stonerise, Larry Pack, says with the surge of COVID in the general population, the patients at his facility were likely exposed to healthcare providers or visitors who may have had asymptomatic COVID.

“When it becomes a big deal in a community, it seems to find it’s way into our centers,” said Pack.

This nursing home has limited visitation for now, and are quarantining and isolating their residents.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!