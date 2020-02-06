“Adopt a box” program could bring new life to downtown Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is on a quest to find people willing to “adopt a box” in order to bring a unique artistic element to the downtown area.

The goal is to wrap electrical utility boxes in downtown Huntington to make what seems like an ordinary object an aesthetically pleasing mark throughout the city. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Mayor’s Council for the Arts.

Currently, there is a decorated electrical utility box located on 4th Avenue and 9th Street, but the city is looking for donations to cover the three remaining boxes in the downtown in vinyl. The cost of wrapping one box is $2,500 dollars.

If you’d like to donate to this project, you can visit the “Huntington Art Fund for the Tri-State Community” website, or by calling the foundation at (304) 624-3888.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories