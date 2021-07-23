‘Adopt-a-Street’ campaign aims to keep roadways clean in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston kicked off its ‘Adopt-A-Street’ campaign Friday, with Council Member Joseph Jenkins the first recipient of a sign.

“I think if everyone just gives back a little bit, the neighborhood could be a lot cleaner, a better place to live,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Director of Public Works Brent Webster kicked off the program. Shuler Goodwin says this is another way to give back to their community.

“There’s not one single day that I’m out that someone says to me, ‘what can I do? How can I help in the city?'” Goodwin said. “Well, this is the perfect thing that families can do.”

Applicants can apply on the city’s website, and the program is open to those 12 and older. Jenkins says this is the perfect opportunity for families to make a difference in their neighborhoods.

“A lot of people just take walks with their families and dogs and pick up a little trash on the way and help get some recognition for it to clean up your neighborhood,” he said.

He’s hoping that if others see his name on the sign, it will encourage them to do the same.

“It puts me out there and puts my family out there to say ‘hey, we’re going to take this step, you know what, maybe I’ll do that too and I’ll get out there,'” Jenkins said.

Doing something as little as picking up trash, Goodwin says can go a long way to help the city.

“This is a perfect example of a few people that can really make a monumental difference,” Goodwin says.