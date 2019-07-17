Adopt a Teach program helps Kanawha County educators

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The start of the new school year is right around the corner and a Kanawha County woman is continuing her crusade to make sure teachers have what they need for their classrooms.

Tracy White started the Adopt A Teacher program in Kanawha County a few years ago. The program matches educators with sponsors to help provide classroom supplies they have to otherwise buy out of pocket.

“I have many teacher friends. I used to work in Kanawha County Schools as an autism mentor and I would see the money that our teachers spend out not just for supplies but for snacks. That is coming out of their pocket. So I really just started this to be not just a way of me helping but an opportunity for others to help out as well.”

This year 1,100 people signed up looking for sponsors. All of but 200 of them have donors committed to fill their wishlists.

If you would like to sponsor a teacher just send an email to adoptakcsteacher@gmail.com.