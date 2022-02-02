Adopt Charleston launches ‘smear’ campaign to have your ex’s name pooped on by cats

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Adopt Charleston announced on Instagram they have a new “smear” campaign where if you donate, you can have them write your ex’s name in one of the cat’s litter boxes and have the cat “literally” poop on them.

The campaign is being called “Your Ex is Crappy.”

They ask on Instagram, “Do you know what’s crappier than a room full of litter boxes? Your ex!”

Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back! Let them drag your ex’s name through the filth. Adopt Charleston

You can donate by clicking here. On that page, you can set your donation amount and give your ex’s name and they say they will do the rest. They will even send you a picture “of the fun.”