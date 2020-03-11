Advantage Valley Business Expo postponed due to coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A major business expo in the Kanawha Valley set for next week has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The “Advantage Valley Business Expo” was scheduled for Thursday, March 19 in Hurricane. Hundreds were registered to attend the event which is designed to connect small businesses in West Virginia, to major manufacturing companies in the auto, chemical and service industries. But the event has now been postponed over coronavirus precautions.

“We’re taking our lead from the business community. We’ve had a couple of businesses that were going to be involved, that expressed some concern. We know that the universities are taking action. So we just felt that it was the responsible thing to do,” Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis.

Advantage Valley plans to reschedule the business expo later this year, but so far, no date has been set.

