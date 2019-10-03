Adventures on the “Great Gauley”

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia is known for it’s wild and wonderful outdoor adventures and one of the state’s biggest staples is its world-renowned white water rafting on the Gauley River.

We’re in the midst of “Gauley Season” right now. From Labor Day until Bridge Day The Summersville Dam drains into to Gauley — creating Class V rapids and bringing hundreds of thousands of tourism dollars into the state, as well as the most serious white water enthusiasts from around the world.



“It is a real privilege to show off what the state offers and we couldn’t be more proud,” says River Expeditions co-owner, Heather Johnson. “We hosted a film crew last week and one of the producers was from Italy and he was just blown away by the river itself and everything in West Virginia,” she adds.

13 News reporter Hannah Goetz took the trip herself and says her raft was made up of people from all over the United States including Michigan, Virginia and Washington D.C.

There are many outfitters that guide trips down the Gauley. River Expeditions requires that anyone rafting the Upper Gauley to be at least 16 years old, preferably with some whitewater rafting experience. They also provide mandatory helmets and PFDs to every adventure seeker.

Outfitters offer a number of trip options along the Gauley and New River for everyone including the youngest rafters up to the professionals.