KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to Appalachian Power’s website, as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, more than 2,000 customers in Kanawha County are waking up without power. The website estimates the restoration time to be 11:30 a.m.

According to Metro 911, both lanes of the Kanawha Turnpike between 4901 and 5201 in South Charleston are closed until approximately 1:00 p.m. today for AEP to do repairs.