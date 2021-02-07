Appalachian Power workers save man trapped in burning car

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Appalachian Power employees are being praised as heroes after rescuing a man from a burning car while doing their job.

It happened Wednesday, November 4th.

Both Brandon Johnson, a line mechanic, and his colleague John Hughes with AEP started work like every typical day.

Brandon Johnson, left and John Hughes with AEP. Image courtesy AEP

But it would be anything but typical.

According to Johnson, they were on the crew on-call for “trouble.”

This meant attending to a broken pole ticket on Clendenin’s Little Blue Creek Road.

“John and I were sitting there waiting for the rest of the crew to change that pole out,” he says of the one-way road.

And then, Johnson saw another type of problem, not anything they were used to dealing with.

“This was probably the third vehicle and when he come around the curb I was standing at the window at John’s truck and I seen smoke, I thought it was just steam from the vehicle overheating but it turns out when it come besides us John started yelling he could see fire coming out of it.”

Johnson says he had only seconds to react.

He grabbed a fire extinguisher from their AEP truck and ran to the car.

Johnson then gave the extinguisher to Hughes as the man in the car was screaming that he couldn’t get out.

“The door was jammed so I busted the window out and tried to get him out the window and I couldn’t get him out myself so we just kept beating and prying until finally the door broke loose and I was able to pull him out the driver side door,” he said.

Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter with the Big Otter Fire Department.

The victim, says Johnson, appeared to be in his seventies.

His car completely burned, as well his new mobile phone.

Johnson doesn’t know what the cause of the fire was, he just remembers the man saying he had just got an oil change.

“Once he realized the vehicle was a complete loss, he kind of stood there in awe and thanked john and I over and over and over again for getting him out,” he said.

Neither Johnson nor Hughes suffered any burns from the incident.

Johnson says once the fire department arrived, they gave the victim a ride to his neighbor’s house.