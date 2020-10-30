Affordable Care Act enrollment begins tomorrow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year’s enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act starts this Sunday, Nov. 1, and runs only until Dec. 15.

ACA Enrollment is expected to be relevant to more West Virginians this year than ever due to job losses caused by COVID-19.

“This is a special year because with the pandemic we know thousands of people have lost their jobs and therefore their insurance through their company. We estimate there is a whole batch of people out there that have no idea how to shop for insurance, or might not even know that the marketplace is a thing,” said Jeremy Smith, WV Navigator Director.

According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, more than 184,000 West Virginians depend on the ACA for their insurance.

Twenty-eight states have been moving a lawsuit trying to scrap the affordable care act, and on Nov. 10 that suit will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative Justices now outnumber liberal ones 6-3, so the future of the ACA is in doubt.

Any high court ruling will not affect coverage plans for 2021. This is why Executive Director, Jessica Ice encourages West Virginians to enroll in a marketplace plan before the deadline.

“These plans are the ones that must offer a few things. The ten essential benefits and protections from preexisting conditions are two of the big things for consumers,” said Ice.

Individuals have only six weeks to sign up for ACA healthcare plans.

