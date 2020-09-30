After unexpected hiatus, food box program re-starts in Lawrence County

Hundreds lined up Wednesday morning by the Pick-N-Save parking lot at the Ironton Hills Mall Plaza to get some essential nutrients from the “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” program. Sept. 30 (Photo by WOWK 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton)

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — After a week of uncertainty, the “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” program is back in Lawrence County.

Hundreds lined up Wednesday morning by the Pick-N-Save parking lot at the Ironton Hills Mall Plaza to get some essential nutrients.

The program is made possible thanks to the USDA, the Ohio Food Bank, and the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Program (CAO).

“The need is great, we have so many people here,” says Trish Johnson, Administrative Service Coordinator with the CAO. “Produce and things like that have gone up in cost. People need their basic needs met, and some things that are healthier for them, they’re not able to purchase.”

Each family received one food box, which includes ten pounds of fresh fruits, ten pounds of fresh vegetables, and ten pounds of dairy products.

“(I have) COPD, you see the oxygen, and I do not get out with this virus,” said Barbara Clay, one of the hundreds lined up for groceries. “Imagine trying to collect all this food that they give you in a grocery store. I don’t want to be around people unless I absolutely have to.”

The program will go on every Wednesday until at least the end of the year.

The CAO is still looking for volunteers to help with the distributions every week.

If you’d like to get involved, give Trish Johnson a call at (740) 532-3140.

