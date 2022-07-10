PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Matt Smith woke up early Sunday morning to let out his dog. What he found in his front yard was enough to make him howl.

“It looked like a tornado hit our front yard,” he said. “And it was our house in the front yard.”

Smith, who lives near a bend on Crooked Creek Road, said it happened around 2:30 that morning, though he and his wife slept through the collision.

Based on the evidence, Smith believes the vehicle went airborne, smashed through the corner of the garage, then exited through the garage door at a high rate of speed.

Both cars in his garage were damaged.

Smith found a Buick emblem and other parts in the debris, and an oil trail leads out of the neighborhood, but the car itself drove off.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, but no arrests have been made.