CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More people are starting to feel more comfortable traveling, whether that’s for leisure or business, and that’s proving to be true at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to a recent report, aircraft operations are exceeding pre-pandemic levels at CRW. Their numbers from 2019 to 2022 show a 15% increase in operations. Rachel Urbanski, the Public Affairs Specialist says it’s important for airports to maintain that increase. “It’s really important for airports to have a strong airport operation, and there’s airports that are not seeing that so we’re really happy to be seeing that here at CRW.”

In addition to operations increasing, the airport is teaming up with other businesses in the state to attract additional airline services. Through a new partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance, CRW is teaming up with leaders from all sectors to form an air service working group.

Urbanski says this group will come up with a strategic plan to retain and attract additional airline services. “We’re going to have a group that is working together, collecting data and setting goals on how we can potentially increase flights and add additional services.”

Masks are still being utilized as a safety protocol inside the airport and on all aircraft at CRW.