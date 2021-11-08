Airplane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Yeager Airport say an airplane made an emergency landing this morning.

According to the airport, twin-jet a Raytheon Hawker 800 landed this morning, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after being diverted from Cleveland, Ohio. The airplane had four passengers on board and was heading for Fort Pierce, Florida.

Officials say the pilot reported a possible problem with one of the engines and circled the airport to burn fuel before landing. Before the plane landed, an Alert Level 2 Emergency was declared and the West Virginia Air National Guard and Kanawha County emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The airport says the plane landed safely at approximately 10:18 a.m. and was taxied to the Capital Jet Center. This incident comes just one week after another plane made an emergency landing on Nov. 1.