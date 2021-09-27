Akron man sentenced in Huntington for conspiracy to distribute meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Akron, Ohio has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Lisa G. Johnston, court documents claim Tionte Lavon Blanchard, 25, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The documents also say he admitted that between the fall of 2018 and June 2019, he and others participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine shipped from Akron to several locations in West Virginia.

The court documents say Blanchard stored methamphetamine in a home in Huntington after it arrived from Akron. Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on June 6, 2019 seizing more than 1.7 grams of pure methamphetamine. Johnston’s office says Blanchard admitted that he intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.

utilized a residence on 25th Street in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it arrived from Akron. On June 6, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized over 1.7 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine. Blanchard admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.

Johnston says agencies involved in the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department.