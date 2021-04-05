Alban Arts Center prepares to relaunch live shows

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Interacting with a live audience is what many stage actors love the most. But during the pandemic that wasn’t possible. Soon though the Alban Arts Center will be welcoming people back to the seats to see shows in person.

“As far as I know everybody is thrilled,” said Business Manager Marlette Carter. “If somebody has reservations they are keeping it very well hidden.”

COVID-19 forced the theater to close its doors to spectators but soon things will be a little closer to normal.

“It is just so invigorating to be able to act in front of an audience again,” said Norman Clerc, President of the Friends of the Alban Arts Center.

The Alban still won’t be at full capacity and they’ll be checking temperatures at the door. People will also have to wear masks and be socially distant.

Even though they are excited about this new phase, actors and others involved aren’t losing sight of the lessons they learned during the pandemic.

“I am just amazed at what they have been able to do here at the Alban,” Clerc said. “We started doing green screen right off the bat.”

The group quickly learned things they never thought they’d need to know such as how to live stream.

“I think the industry as a whole, not just here in St. Albans but worldwide, has made a big transition,” explained Adam Bryan, Managing Director.

He hopes those skills will bring fresh opportunities to traditional theater for years to come.

For more information on the upcoming shows and dates click here.