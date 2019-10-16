“All hands on deck” for leaf removal in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Fall is here and while the leaves on the ground may be pretty they can also cause problems when it comes to drainage.

That is why the City of Charleston is working to make sure those leaves are picked up properly before they end up in the storm drain or clogging ditches. The Public Works Department will begin picking up leaves Monday, October 21 and will continue as long as possible. The same trucks used to remove leaves are also used to spread salt.

“That is the whole thought of it. It is all hands on deck as many city employees as we can to focus on this as much as possible,” explained Public Works Director Brent Webster. “Last year we had a pretty mild winter but we had a freak snowstorm the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.”

Loose leaves must be raked to the edge of the street to be picked up. Leaves that are raked into alleyways will not be collected. Tree limbs, yard waste and flowerpots should not be mixed with the loose leaves.

Loose leaf collection will take place on the following days:

Monday & Tuesday – Kanawha City

Wednesday & Thursday – South Hills

Friday – West Side, North Charleston, & East End

While trucks will collect leaves each day throughout the week, some areas may not be picked up every week due to time constraints and the heavy volume of leaves to be collected. If leaves are not collected during the designated days for your area, trucks will begin collecting the following week in the area they stopped the previous week.

Residents are encouraged to bag loose leaves. Bags are collected with refuse according to the regular pick-up schedule. There is no limit to the amount of bagged leaves you can place with your refuse for collection. For assistance and questions, please call the Street Department at 304-348-6850.

The city turns the leaves into compost that they give away for free. For information on how to get some of the compost call (304) 348-6458.