UPDATE (12:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27): All lanes are now back open.

UPDATE (11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27): Kanawha dispatch says that this crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger car.

Law enforcement, fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—Traffic has come to a stop on I-64 westbound near Cross Lanes Wednesday.

A crash around mile marker 46 has closed all three lanes to be shut down.

There is no word on whether there were any injuries.

No timeline as to when the road will reopen has been given.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.