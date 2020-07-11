UPDATE: Some I-79 back open after crash

UPDATE: The right lanes in the construction zone are open in both directions.
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – All lanes in both directions are closed on I-79 near the 18-mile marker due to a vehicle crash.
Two have been transported to the hospital after a pick up hit multiple cones in a construction zone near Clendenin. The truck then hit the outside guardrail causing it to flip multiple times and catch on fire.
