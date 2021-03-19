All VA eligible veterans welcomed in walk-in vaccination clinic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting next week, Veterans Affairs-eligible veterans at any age will be able to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is hosting a special vaccination clinic over the next couple of weeks.

“We were lucky enough to receive these extra doses from Moderna vaccine and was able to open up our clinics from just not only the scheduled appointments but also walk-in availability for VA eligible veterans,” said Dr. Jamie Allman, the Acting Director of Pharmacy at the Medical Center.

Those extra doses will help play a critical in getting society back to somewhat normal.

“As you’ve seen across many of the news sources, the vaccination rate is extremely efficacious when we immunize our veterans upwards of 95% of the Moderna vaccine,” Dr. Allman said.

Right now, the VA has vaccinated thousands of people, but that’s not enough.

“We’ve vaccinated since December right around 7,000 of our veterans, but as Dr. Allman mentioned, we certainly have room for more,” Dwayne Rider, Public Affairs Officer at the Medical Center said.

“With the vaccine, we have ample supply and as we continue to try to reach out to our veterans via letters, via phone calls, and via texts. We also have some more availability so we can continue to expand it,” Dr. Allman said.

The vaccination clinic runs March 22. through April 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the main campus.

“We want our veterans to feel comfortable at home and when they do get to go out, we want them to be comfortable and know that they have lawyer of safety,” Rider said.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Locally, Veterans may call 304-429-6741, ext. 7444 for information, or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the Eligibility Office.

If a Veteran is not sure of his/her eligibility status, they can call 404-828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by telephone. Veterans can only enroll by telephone through the (404) number to the VA eligibility office in Atlanta.

