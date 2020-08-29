Alleged burglar fatally shot by homeowner

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – An alleged burglar was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Ashland.

According to Ashland Police, officers responded just after 1 a.m. on the 3400 block of Douglas Street to a report of a burglary in progress.

The caller reported a burglar entered through a front window when the caller shot the perpetrator.

Officers, along with the Boyd County Coroner pronounced the perpetrator dead at the scene after officers multiple attempts to save the alleged burglar.

The investigation is ongoing.

