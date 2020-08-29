BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – An alleged burglar was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Ashland.
According to Ashland Police, officers responded just after 1 a.m. on the 3400 block of Douglas Street to a report of a burglary in progress.
The caller reported a burglar entered through a front window when the caller shot the perpetrator.
Officers, along with the Boyd County Coroner pronounced the perpetrator dead at the scene after officers multiple attempts to save the alleged burglar.
The investigation is ongoing.
More Stories
- Alleged burglar fatally shot by homeowner
- Little by little: Law enforcement continues fight against drug trafficking
- High School Football in Ohio officially begins
- Pro-wrestling themed restaurant opens in Campbells Creek
- ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer
- Missing teen in Kanawha County
- Mingo County high school pauses football and golf teams due to COVID-19
- Local volunteers help with Hurricane Laura relief efforts
- FDA issues warning of hand sanitizers disguised as food, drinks
- Kanawha and Logan first responders called for Hurricane Laura response mission