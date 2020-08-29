Alleged burglar fatally shot by homeowner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As Hurricane Laura continues to make its way across the states, people here in Charleston are volunteering their time to help those affected by the powerful storm.

800 men, women and staff with the American Red Cross are stepping in to help with relief efforts, and it's for more than just Hurricane Laura.

“We here locally actually have several people that have deployed to the hurricane, as well as to the derecho, the Midwest and to the hurricanes and wildfires that have devastated areas across this country,” Erica Mani, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross said.

Duane and Fran Boyce are just two more volunteers preparing to hit the road if things worsen.

“We're here for our home base first and then once we know West Virginia is okay, we will head south to where the damage is,” Fran Boyce, Volunteer said.

If they head south, they will be joining Red Cross volunteers who work in the background.