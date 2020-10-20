Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An alleged ‘porch pirate’ was caught by the Charleston police on Monday.

At 2:15 p.m., the Charleston Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Quarrier Street in reference to stolen packages from a residential porch. Upon arrival, officers learned several Amazon packages were recently stolen from a porch, and the suspect was captured on video surveillance.

Officers viewed the video surveillance and noticed a white male,grey hair, blue jeans and a gray in color Hard Rock Café t-shirt come on the porch and steal several packages. Officers then searched the area for suspect, and located a male matching the description behind the Par Mar store in the 1500 Washington Street East.

The male was identified as James E. Baldwin, 46 years of age, of Charleston. Officers were able to recover all the Amazon packages from Mr. Baldwin, and return them to the victim. Baldwin was charged with Petit Larceny. He is presumed innocent until such time he is convicted in a court of law.

