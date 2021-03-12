Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

UPDATE: 644 customers now without power on Charleston’s West Side

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

West Side Outage

UPDATE (11:20 a.m. on Friday, March 12): Appalachian Power is now reporting that only 644 customers remain without power due to this outage.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One of the power lines out of Appalachian Power’s Patrick Street substation came down around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. About 2,000 customers are believed to be without power

A crew will be on-site making repairs near 3rd Avenue, and a restoration time of 2:30 p.m. was given on Appalachian Power’s website.

West Side Outage

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS