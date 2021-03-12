UPDATE: 644 customers now without power on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (11:20 a.m. on Friday, March 12): Appalachian Power is now reporting that only 644 customers remain without power due to this outage.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One of the power lines out of Appalachian Power’s Patrick Street substation came down around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. About 2,000 customers are believed to be without power

A crew will be on-site making repairs near 3rd Avenue, and a restoration time of 2:30 p.m. was given on Appalachian Power’s website.

West Side Outage