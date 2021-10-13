‘Almost Heaven’ Governor’s Art Exhibition to accept student submissions this Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia students have been invited to participate in this year’s “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition.

The exhibition is run by Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH).

Students can create one-of-a-kind postcard designs with this year’s theme: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?”

The Department of Tourism will later use selected postcard artwork to invite travelers to “Almost Heaven” personally. Awards will be given out to first, second and third places in three categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. The winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards for $100, $50 and $25.

Artwork can be standard postcard size, 5” W x 3-1/2” H or 6” W x 4-1/4” H with a maximum size of 11” W x 6” H and a maximum weight of 3 pounds.

Painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography and mixed media are all acceptable mediums.

Entries for the exhibition will start on Friday, Oct. 15, and the deadline for submissions is Dec. 6.

All artwork must include a submission form, which can be found here.

Only one entry may be submitted per student.

An exhibition of all selected entries will be on display at the State Capitol in Charleston beginning Jan. 12, 2022.