Alzheimer’s Association uses “Longest Day” to raise awareness

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – June is Alzheimer’s & brain awareness month and Friday is “the longest day” — an international day to recognize and honor those facing Alzheimer’s disease.

WOWK is a proud media sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association and wants to remind everyone to know some key facts:

5-million Americans living with Alzheimer’sand that it is the sixth leading cause of death in the US.

In West Virginia alone there are more than 38-thousand people living with this disease

Every 65 seconds someone in the US develops Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a tab for resources for you or your loved ones.

